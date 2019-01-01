Owen Coyle- Chennaiyin will make it to the ISL playoffs

Owen Coyle is confident of success at his new club Chennaiyin FC...

are up against away from home for Owen Coyle's first game in charge at the club.

The two-time (ISL) champions have underperformed since winning their second title in the fourth season of the competition. Title-winning coach John Gregory failed to bring about a change in the team's fortunes and was replaced with former manager Owen Coyle last week.

Ahead of their clash against Jamshedpur FC, Coyle said, "I think I have enough time to change the club's standings in the league. I think the club has a good squad and this season there have been a lot of draws. If we can get few consecutive wins and gain momentum, we can catapult ourselves up the league table.

"I truly believe it is achievable that we’ll make the playoffs." He opined, "Once we get to the playoffs, we know we are capable of being champions. So the first aim is to win games and do things systematically. I do recognize there are a lot of good opponents in the league. But we also have players with whom it is achievable to reach the play-offs."

"The team has very good individual players. We are very respectful of our opponents because they have great quality. But we don’t come with fear also. If we are at our best tomorrow (Monday), we can win the game. They have good offensive pieces, so I need the skipper(Lucian Goian) to organize the defence as well.

"They have a terrific fan base and an excellent side. It is a great game for me to come in. We are a great side as well and this is a chance to show that. We are not coming to stand back and admire. We want to win games but we want to entertain while doing that. We have to find a way to maintain balance. If we can do that, we will be in a good position to win matches."