'Overjoyed' Sane completes first training session with Bayern

After completing his move from Manchester City, the German winger worked out alongside Niklas Sule at his new club on Monday

Leroy Sane said he was "overjoyed" to be at after undertaking his first training session since joining the club.

Bayern shared footage on their social media accounts of Sane being put through his paces on Monday, the winger working out alongside new team-mate Niklas Sule.

The international joined the champions from in a deal worth €60 million (£55m/$67m) this month, signing a five-year contract to seal a return to his homeland.

"It was very good," Sane said during the short video.

"It was a small group for training with Niklas Sule, but it was great to be out on the pitch again, completing my first session here on the training ground.

"I'm just overjoyed to be here."

Sane was seemingly set to move to Bayern last year, only to suffer a serious knee injury during the Community Shield against .

The 24-year-old played just 11 minutes in the Premier League for City this season, with Pep Guardiola revealing the Premier League club had failed in their attempts to convince the player to sign a new contract.

Bayern have already confirmed Sane will wear the No. 10 shirt next season, as donned by Philippe Coutinho during his season-long loan from .

Former Bayern star Lukas Podolski believes Sane will be a fine addition to the Bavarians squad, but insisted his compatriot still had plenty of improvement left to make.

"They get the best players [at Bayern] and Sane is a great player," Podolski told Sky Germany. "[But] of course he still has further potential.

"He has not yet reached the top level. He still needs a bit more experience, a few more seasons. He needs to play regularly with the national team and win a European Championship or a World Cup."

Sane won't eligible for Bayern's next match as they shape up take on in the second leg of their round-of-16 clash in August.

Bayern are hot favourites to progress to the quarter-finals of the competition having thrashed the Blues 3-0 at Stamford Bridge in the first leg just prior to the coronavirus hiatus.