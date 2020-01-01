'Outstanding spirit!' - Jamshedpur boss Owen Coyle delighted with a point against Mumbai City

Jamshedpur were reduced to 10 men the 28th minute of the match

A 10-man Jamshedpur showcased resolute defending to hold to a 1-1 draw in the 2020-21 clash at the GMC Stadium in Bambolim on Monday.

The Men of Steel defence stood firm to deny the Islanders space and time on the ball to convert their chances.

Jamshedpur were dealt with an early blow in the 28th minute as Aitor Monroy was sent off for a late challenge on Rowlin Borges.

Head coach Owen Coyle was satisfied with a point from the match as he believes that his team played brilliant football with despite the numerical disadvantage. He also added that Jamshedpur looked dangerous on the counter-attack and had a couple of good chances to score.

"Fantastic point here. We scored a wonderful goal to get in front. I am disappointed with the equalizer. We were down to 10 men (for most of the game). We were still dangerous with the counter-attack with our set of players, with a couple of good shots on the goal," Coyle said after the game.

are unbeaten in their last five matches and Coyle believes his side has proved that they can take on any opposition. He is of the opinion that his team could have clinched a victory against Mumbai City.

"I thought it was outstanding in terms of spirit. If it was 11 on 11 we could have won the game. We can stand toe-to-toe with any team. It shows with the victory over ( ). We are unbeaten in five games, there have been a few draws but we are going in the right direction," Coyle said.