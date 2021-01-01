'Our paths divide here' - Maldini confirms Donnarumma will leave AC Milan as free agent

The 22-year-old will depart the Serie A side when his contract expires on June 30

AC Milan technical director Paolo Maldini has confirmed that goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma will leave the club this summer as a free agent.

Donnarumma made his Milan debut at age 16 and has established himself as one of the top young goalkeepers in world football after serving as Milan's starter for the past six seasons.

Now 22, the Italy international is set to have plenty of options as he hits the open market.

What was said?

“He was a protagonist, a leader and often a captain," Maldini said of the goalkeeper during an interview on the official AC Milan Twitch channel.

"A professional must also be ready to change his shirt," Maldini continued. "It is increasingly difficult to start a career in one place and finish it there.

"We must thank those who gave so much for Milan and Gigio did it, without ever disrespecting the club. Our paths divide here and I can only wish him the best."

Who will replace Donnarumma?

With Donnarumma heading for the exit, AC Milan have already identified Lille's Mike Maignan as their preferred replacement.

The 25-year-old France international has been spotted in Milan this week ahead of a medical, with a move likely to be announced in the coming days.

Milan will pay a reported fee of €15 million (£13m/$18m) for Maignan, who helped Lille to an unlikely Ligue 1 championship this term.

Where will Donnarumma end up?

At just 22, Donnarumma is already considered one of the world's top goalkeepers and with clubs not required to pay a transfer fee for his services, there will likely be a host of suitors.

Chelsea, Tottenham and Juventus are just a few of the clubs who have been linked with Donnarumma, with further reports stating he has been offered to Barcelona as well.

Donnarumma has made more than 250 first-team appearances for AC Milan and has 25 senior caps for Italy.

