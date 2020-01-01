Osimhen's agent says Lille striker won't join Tottenham unless Kane leaves

The Nigerian frontman has been tipped to secure a move to the Premier League this summer, with Spurs among those reportedly chasing his signature

Victor Osimhen's agent Ariyo Igbayilola has insisted that the striker will not be joining unless Harry Kane leaves the club.

Osimhen has emerged as one of the hottest properties in European football after a superb 2019-20 campaign at Stade Pierre Mauroy.

The 21-year-old joined Lille from Belgian outfit Charleroi last summer, and has since contributed 18 goals and six assists to Lille's cause in all competitions.

A whole host of top clubs are reportedly lining up to try and sign the international when the transfer market reopens, including Spurs and Liverpool.

Igbayilola has confirmed that Lilywhites boss Jose Mourinho has been in contact to discuss Osimhen's availability, but says Harry Kane's presence is likely to scupper any potential deal.

The Lille star's agent told The Cable: “We told Mourinho that if he wants Victor, will Harry Kane be leaving?.

“If Harry Kane is still playing for Tottenham will Victor play? Because he will always be benched for him.

“Kane is their number one striker and he is the captain of , all these will always work for him in the club but at Victor’s detriment.

“He needs a club where he will always play full games week in, week out. Not to be kept on the bench.”

Kane has also been heavily linked with a summer transfer, after admitting back in March that he would not hesitate to leave Tottenham in order to fulfil his silverware ambitions in the future.

has been mooted as possible landing spot for the England international, but he has been training with the rest of Mourinho's squad this month ahead of the Premier League's return.

Top-flight officials agreed upon a resumption date of June 17 earlier this week, with the coronavirus-enforced break in the season finally set to draw to a close.

Kane benefitted from the self-isolation period as he worked his way back to full fitness following surgery on a hamstring injury he sustained back in January.

Spurs will need to embark on a strong run to get back into the top four when the action kicks off again, having slipped to eighth in the standings before play was stopped on March 13.