Osimhen, Iwobi and Chukwueze lead Nigeria arrivals for Ukraine friendly

The Super Eagles' camp in Dnipro has swollen in size with 18 players available ahead for Tuesday's friendly fixture

’s Victor Osimhen, star Samuel Chukwueze and forward Alex Iwobi are among the 18 players in 's camp ahead of their outing against .

The Super Eagles are scheduled to battle Andriy Shevchenko's men in an international friendly match at Dnipro Arena on Tuesday.

Gernot Rohr initially invited 23 players for the fixture in Ukraine but some have opted out for various reasons including captain Ahmed Musa, 's Wilfred Ndidi and ' Kenneth Omeruo.

Despite getting late call-ups, 's Josh Maja, 's Dennis Bonaventure, 's Brian Idowu and midfielder Anderson Esiti made their way to Dnipro in time.

Goalkeepers Ikechukwu Ezenwa, Francis Uzoho and newbie Maduka Okoye have also made themselves available for training in Ukraine.

Present squad in Dnipro

Goalkeeper: Ikechukwu Ezenwa, Francis Uzoho, Maduka Okoye.

Article continues below

Defenders: Leon Balogun, William Troost-Ekong, Brian Idowu, Jamiliu Collins.

Midfielders: Joe Aribo, Anderson Esiti, Oghenekaro Etebo, Alex Iwobi.

Forwards: Victor Osimhen, Samuel Chukwueze, Josh Maja, Paul Onuachu, Dennis Bonaventure, Samuel Kalu, Moses Simon.