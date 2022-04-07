Osimhen boost for Napoli ahead of Fiorentina showdown in Serie A

Victor Osimhen has been declared injury-free by Napoli and he is expected to feature in the Parthenopeans' Serie A fixture against Fiorentina.

The former Lille striker was a major doubt for the showdown having been forced off prematurely at the Konami Training Centre on Wednesday because of a knock on his left thigh.

However, the Naples based outfit conducted scans on the Nigeria international and the results showed he had not suffered any form of injury.

“After complaining of a feeling of discomfort during training yesterday Victor Osimhen was seen by the club's medical staff,” a statement by the club website read.

“The Nigerian forward underwent tests and it was determined that he hadn't suffered an injury.

“Today [Wednesday] Osimhen followed a personalised schedule in training, covering gym and pitch work.”

This update is a massive boost for manager Luciano Spalletti who would be aiming to garner all points against the Stadio Artemio Franchi giants.

Should he feature against Vincenzo Italiano’s men and hopefully score, Osimhen will increase his goal tally in the 2021-22 campaign to 12.

The African missed the Parthenopeans' 3-1 victory at Atalanta over the weekend due to a card suspension.

Since his big-money move from Ligue 1 club Lille to Napoli in August 2020, the Lagos-born goal machine has been a key figure in the Naples based squad.

In a related development, Elif Elmas disclosed his teammates are fired up to secure victory as they crave to end the season on a high.

“We’re so fired up; we’re keen to end the season on a high,” he told Radio Kiss Kiss, as per the club website.

“The squad is excited and determined. We’re preparing meticulously for Sunday’s game; we’re totally focused.

“Fiorentina are a tough opponent and we’ve got to play to the best of our abilities if we’re to come away with three points.

“We have total faith in what we have to offer as a team; we’ve got the potential to win this league. We won’t throw the towel in until it’s all said and done.”

Victory for Napoli against Fiorentina will keep their title bid on track. Eight days later, the Blues welcome Jose Mourinho’s AS Roma to Stadio Diego Armando Maradona.

Napoli are second on the Serie A table with 66 points from 31 matches, a point behind leaders AC Milan.