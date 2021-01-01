Oshoala scores and assists as Barcelona silence Rayo Vallecano

The Nigeria international delivered a star performance for Lluis Cortes' team at Ciudad Deportiva Rayo Vallecano

Asisat Oshoala scored and provided an assist to help Barcelona earn a 4-0 victory over Rayo Vallecano in Saturday’s Spanish Primera Iberdrola game at Ciudad Deportiva Rayo Vallecano.

Having found the net in consecutive outings against Fortuna Hjorring and Valencia, the Nigeria international earned her 13th league start and went on to continue her fine goalscoring form in the game.

The forward’s effort has also helped Barcelona to extend their fine winning run, securing the 20th victory of the season, ahead of the Women's Champions League clash with Manchester City.

Barcelona raced into an early lead in the 16th minute of the encounter when Ana-Maria Crnogorcevic netted for the visitors.

Vicky Losada played Oshoala through to double the lead two minutes after the half-hour mark against Vallecano.

After the break, Oshoala teed up Kheira Hamraoui to extend Barcelona's lead in the 54th minute before Caroline Graham Hansen assisted Lieke Martens to wrap up the win a minute from time.

Nigeria's Oshoala featured for 69 minutes of the encounter before being replaced by Aitana Bonmati and grabbed her 15th league goals in 19 games for Barcelona this season.

Article continues below

Besides scoring in three consecutive matches since ending her six-game drought against Fortuna, the Super Falcons captain has scored 19 goals in 28 matches across all competitions.

The latest victory keeps Barcelona 12 points clear at the top of the Iberdrola table after gathering 60 points from 20 games this term, with two matches in hand.

Beyond scoring, Oshoala will hope to continue her superb displays in front of goal when Barcelona battle Manchester City in the Champions League Round of 16 on March 24.