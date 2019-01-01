Oshoala battles Duggan as Barcelona and Atletico Madrid rekindle rivalry in Champions League

The quarter-final draw for Europe's elite women's club competition was held on Friday, with the Nigerian set to meet her former teammate

's Asisat Oshoala will spearhead 's attack when they face Toni Duggan's in the Uefa Women's quarter-finals, after Friday's draw.

The draw ceremony for the quarter-finals and semi-finals was held in Nyon and was conducted by former international Louisa Cadamuro, with eight club representatives in attendance.

To reach the quarter-final, Barcelona thumped Belarus giants Minsk 8-1 on aggregate, while Atletico Madrid pipped English outfit 4-3 on aggregate in the Round of 16 last month.

The draw revived the Spanish giants' rivalry after they last met in the Primera Iberdrola game on September 21, with Oshoala outshining her ex-Barca teammate with a brace in a 6-1 win.

The two-legged encounter in March next year will be happening two months after the league's second leg and their 32nd meeting at the Estadio Wanda in Madrid on January 26, 2020.



In the previous 31 contests in all competitions, Barcelona hold the edge on the head-to-head comparison, having won 16 times to Atletico's seven, including their recent back-to-back wins.

Oshoala has been in fine form for the Calatans, scoring six goals in five consecutive outings this term, including the opener in a 5-0 beating of Minsk in the Round of 16 first leg last month.

Having starred in last season's Champions League final, the three-time African Women's Footballer of the Year will hope to help Lluis Cortes' side extend their dominance over rivals Atletico.

On the other hand, Duggan, who was part of Barcelona's fairytale run in European women's competition last season, scored thrice in seven since she joined the Spanish champions this summer.

Despite trailing Barca by a point after eight matches, the international will seek to inspire Atletico to avenge their last heavy defeat and keep alive their quest for continental glory.

It is the third time both will play against each other, with the last a Women's tie in September 2016 when Duggan's then-Machester City defeated Oshoala's 1-0.

The winner of the quarter-final meetings, with the first leg scheduled for March 24, will face either Scottish side Glasgow City or German giants , in the semi-final later in April.