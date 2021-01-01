Oscar still hopes for Chelsea return as Brazilian star clings to Champions League dream

The South American playmaker spent four-and-a-half years at Stamford Bridge before heading to China in the winter window of 2017

Brazil international playmaker Oscar has reiterated that he still wants a return to Chelsea, with the South American eager to test himself in Europe again and chase down Champions League glory.

The 29-year-old moved to Stamford Bridge in the aftermath of the European triumph for the Blues in 2012 and would spend four-and-half years in west London.

He departed for China in the winter window of 2017, where he is now with Shanghai Port, but the prospect of retracing his steps when becoming a free agent in 2024 is one that still appeals.

What has been said?

Oscar told Goal when asked if he dreams of Champions League glory as Chelsea ready themselves for a final meeting with Manchester City on Saturday: "For sure, but first I have to think on returning to a top side in Europe. I think I will have some opportunities.

"I hope I can continue to play like I'm playing here, so I know I'll have open doors for me as well.

"I have a good relationship with Chelsea, I have huge fondness for the club and it's supporters. So, after my contract is over it's one of the clubs that I will consider with all of my heart."

Who is the best Brazilian star in England?

Oscar made more than 200 appearances for Chelsea during his time in England, helping them to two Premier League titles and a Europa League triumph.

Manchester City captain Fernandinho is among the Brazilians still plying his trade in the English top-flight, with some suggesting that he may be the finest export from his country to grace the Premier League.

Oscar said: "It's difficult to make a list. There were very great players, Juninho Paulista in the past, but sure, Fernandinho. He's at Manchester City for a very long time and playing in Manchester City's best years. He always played beautifully and deserves to be in this list."

Can others achieve greatness?

European football is littered with top Brazilian talents - among those is Paris Saint-Germain forward Neymar, with the 29-year-old still the most expensive player of all-time following his €222 million (£200m/$262m) move to France from Barcelona in 2017.

He has enjoyed considerable success at Parc des Princes, but has remained in the shadow of fellow superstars such as Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo.

Quizzed on whether that situation could change with Neymar eventually landing a Ballon d'Or, Oscar said: "In the near future I can't see a stronger candidate than Neymar. I think he will still be the greatest name of Brazilian football during the next three or four years."

