Osayi-Samuel nominated for Queens Park Rangers award

The Anglo-Nigerian was in fine form for Rangers last month and could be rewarded for his displays

Bright Osayi-Samuel has been nominated for the Queens Park Player of the Month award for February.

The 22-year-old played a key role as Mark Warburton’s men secured nine points in the month under review which propelled them to 14th in the Championship table.

Osayi-Samuel scored one goal in the month against and delivered several dazzling displays for .

Following his performances, the Anglo-Nigerian has been shortlisted for the individual accolade along with Dominic Ball, Yoann Barbet and Marc Pugh.

Osayi-Samuel has scored six goals and provided six assists in 31 appearances across all competitions this season.

The forward will hope to continue his fine form when QPR take on in their next league game on Saturday.