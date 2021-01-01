Osayi-Samuel breaks Fenerbahce duck against Sekidika’s Konyaspor

The Nigerian midfielder ended his wait for a maiden Yellow Canaries goal in Monday’s Turkish Super Lig encounter versus the Anatolian Eagle

Bright Osayi-Samuel opened his goal account for Fenerbahce in their 3-0 away win at Konyaspor on Monday evening.

The Nigerian midfielder joined the Yellow Canaries on January 15, 2021 from English Championship side Queens Park Rangers on a four-year deal.

He had played seven games without success in front of goal. Against İlhan Palut’s side, however, he broke his duck for Erol Bulut’s men with a first-half effort.

Unbeaten in their last two games, Fenerbahce visited the Konya Buyuksehir Stadium with the ambition of extending their impressive run.

They took the lead in the 29th minute through Attila Szalai. The Hungarian centre back slotted past goalkeeper Ibrahim Sehic a headed pass from Gokhan Gonul.

Three minutes later, it was the turn of Osayi-Samuel to register his name among the goalscorers. After he was released by Dimitrios Pelkas, the 23-year-old darted through the hosts’ backline before beating Sehic from close range.

Konyaspor tried to launch a comeback, albeit, they were unable to break into the visitors’ organised backline and then, there was also a series of goalkeeping heroics from Altay Bayindir.

In the 90th minute, Serdar Aziz sealed the win – firing into an empty net as goalkeeper Sehic fumbled a corner kick by Sadık Ciftpınar.

After an outstanding display, the ex-QPR player was substituted for Ferdi Kadioglu in the 70th minute. Tanzania international Mbwana Samatta was brought in for Dimitris Pelkas with seven minutes to play, while Senegal international Mame Thiam lasted for 58 minutes before making way for Irfan Kahveci.

Whereas, Congolese defender Marcel Tisserand was an unused substitute by the Sukru Saracoglu Stadium outfit.

For Konyaspor, Cote d'Ivoire's Ismael Diomande and Nigeria's Jesse Sekidika were handed a place in the starting XI before their substitutions for Amir Hadziahmetovic and Zymer Bytyqi respectively.

Nigerian forward Emem Eduok was axed from matchday squad while Ugandan star Farouk Miya was an unused substitute.

Thanks to this result, Fenerbahce sit in the third position after amassing 58 points from 28 games in the 2020-21 season, while Konyaspor dropped to 12th with 32 points with one game less.

Osayi-Samuel would be eyeing his second goal when his team host Genclerbirligi in their next outing on March 14.