Orlando Pirates attacker Thembinkosi Lorch eyes Player of the Season award

The 25-year-old has been a marvel to watch for the Sea Robbers, and he admits that he's eyeing a top PSL award at the end of the current season

Following his man of the match performance against this past weekend, attacker Thembinkosi Lorch has admitted that he would like to win the Player of the Season award.

Lorch has been in scintillating form for the Buccaneers this season, and the majority of his club fans believes that he should be considered for the award.

The Free State-born player said while he's eyeing the accolade, he said that helping the team do well remains top of his priority list.

"I think it is important to focus on the team first and help the team do well, then I will come after,” Lorch told the media.

"But yes, I would like to be the Player of the Season, you know. But like I said, I have to first focus on the team," he added.

Lorch, 25, has scored 10 goals in 30 matches across all competitions while grabbing four assists in the process.

He is expected to further inspire Pirates to many wins in the remaining matches of the season, especially with two titles - the PSL and Caf still on offer for them.

Article continues below

His coach, Micho Sredojevic, downplayed Lorch as a strong candidate for the PSL award, but he expects him to continue improving whenever he's given a chance to represent the club.

"He is a player that is making a difference. We know he will give his services to the team first. So, we won’t speak about him being a candidate. We think whatever we say, he will top with his performances," said Micho told the reporters.

Pirates are currently placed second on the PSL log with 36 points, but they could slip down to third should Sundowns avoid defeat against on Wednesday night.