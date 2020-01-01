Onyekuru reacts after helping Galatasaray end Fenerbahce's dominance

The Nigeria international is impressed after his side secured an historic comeback victory against their arch rivals in Istanbul

Henry Onyekuru is delighted to help end 's dominance after a 3-1 victory in Sunday’s Turkish Super Lig game.

The Super Eagles star scored his first goal since rejoining the Yellow and Reds, as his side secured their first win against their rivals at Ulker Stadium since 1999.

The former forward has taken to social media to express his feelings on the important feat.

“We did it! Today we made history and won after 20 years at their home,” Onyekuru tweeted.

“I feel blessed to be able to be a part of this moment. This win is for You.”

WE DID IT! Today we made history and won after 20 years at their home. I feel blessed to be able to be apart of this moment. This win is for YOU! 💛❤🦁 #MayıslarBizimdir #ben23rsiz pic.twitter.com/gpUWMhaabm — Henry Onyekuru (@henryconyekuru) February 23, 2020

The victory propelled Fatih Terim’s men to second in the Super Lig table with 45 points from 23 games.

Onyekuru, who endured a difficult time after rejoining the Turk Telekom Stadı outfit from , owing to ill health, has now made six appearances for the side.

The forward will hope to continue his brilliant performances when Galatasaray take on Genclerbirligi in their next league game on March 1.