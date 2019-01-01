Onyekuru and Slimani star as Nimes hold 10-man Monaco

The summer recruits combined to give the Red and Whites the lead before the Crocodiles clawed their way back into the game

Henry Onyekuru provided an assist for Islam Slimani to score ’s opener in their 2-2 draw with in Sunday’s game.

international Onyekuru made his second appearance for the Red and Whites after joining them from , while Slimani was handed his debut after switching from on loan. Both players delivered eye-catching performances at Stade Louis II.

Onyekuru set up international Slimani in the 39th minute for his first goal for Leonardo Jardim’s men before Wissam Ben Yedder doubled the lead six minutes later.

After the restart, Monaco were reduced to 10 men when Jemerson received a red card for serious foul play.

Nimes made their numerical advantage count when Romain Philippoteaux reduced their deficit in the 70th minute before Kevin Denkey scored the all-important equalising goal with eight minutes left to play.

Slimani featured for the duration of the game while Onyekuru was replaced in the 74th minute of the match.

Both players will hope to continue their fine performances when Monaco take on in their next league game on September 1.