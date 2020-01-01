Onomah slams home 94th-minute winner for promotion-chasing Fulham

The former Tottenham Hotspur midfielder boosted the Cottagers’ promotion hopes against Birmingham City

Josh Onomah struck a 94th-minute winner for as they defeated 1-0 at home to boost their promotion aspirations on Saturday.

The Anglo-Nigerian midfielder came off the bench on the hour mark, with neither side creating much in the way of clear-cut chances.

In stoppage time, the 23-year-old was first to react in the box to a cross from the right by Harrison Reed and finished coolly past Lee Camp.

More teams

The Birmingham stopper had earlier kept the scores level with an outstanding point-blank save as Fulham maintained their steadiness, although, without suspended frontman Aleksandar Mitrovic, the hosts’ goal threat was limited before Onomah’s late intervention.

The win takes Fulham up to 70 points in fourth, two points behind local rivals , who defeated Athletic 3-0 on Saturday.

Ahead of the Cottagers, West Bromwich Albion occupy the second automatic promotion spot behind , and Fulham will be hoping their promotion rivals drop points at home when they face on Sunday.

Nine points clear of seventh-placed , Fulham, relegated last season, appear well placed to at least clinch a play-off berth.

Coach Scott Parker may well be concerned, however, that his side managed just five shots on target despite enjoying 77 percent of the possession, with Onomah at least adding some dynamism after coming off the bench.

Onomah represented at every level up to U21, having broken into the professional game with Hotspur, and was an U20 World Cup winner with the European heavyweights in 2017.

Onomah made his Premier League debut during the 2015-16 season, playing eight appearances in that campaign as well as featuring for the Lilywhites in the .

After loan spells at Championship pair and , he was allowed to leave for Fulham in 2019, signing for the capital club as part of the deal that took Ryan Sessegnon to Spurs.

Article continues below

Next up for Fulham, Parker’s side must travel away to promotion-chasing , and West Bromwich, before a home game against Onomah’s former club Wednesday on July 18.

They conclude their campaign away at Wigan, whose chances of remaining in the division appear much slimmer after Saturday’s thumping by Brentford.