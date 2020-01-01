Onguene and Chukwudi help CSKA Moscow retain Russian league title

The Indomitable Lionesses and Super Falcons stars helped their side's back-to-back top-flight league triumph with a game to spare

's Ogonna Chukwudi and 's Gabrielle Onguene have helped to the 2020 Russian Women's Premier League title on Monday.

The holders had opened a fourth-point lead at the top of the table after defeating fourth-placed Zvezda Perm 1-0 courtesy of an own-goal from Valentina Orlova at Oktyabr Stadium on Sunday.

Monday's 2-2 draw between second-placed Lokomotiv Moskva and Ryazan saw Mikzim Zinovyev's ladies confirmed back-to-back champions of the Russian top-flight, with a match to spare.

Goals from Nadezhda Koltakova and Asya Turieva ruined the title dream of Lokomotiv Moskva despite a fightback from Anna Kozhnikova and Elina Samoylova at Sapsan Arena.

In Sunday's win, Cameroon's Onguene, who was in action for the duration, while Nigeria's Chukwudi was again left out due to injury.

In 13 appearances, Onguene was a huge influence as she scored seven goals and contributed several assists to achieve her second-highest scoring campaign since arriving in in 2015.

The title triumph also handed CSKA the sole ticket to represent Russia in the Uefa Women's next season.

They will hope to end their season on a high at local rivals Lokomotiv Moskva in the final match of the season on November 22.

Before the Lokomotiv clash, CSKA will square up against 's St. Polten in the second round playoff for the Champions League Round of 32 on Thursday.

Having successfully retained their title, they will now be eyeing a double this season in a Russian Women's Cup final face-off with Lokomotiv on December 6.