REVEALED: How OKS masterminded that win over South Korea in 2018

In this exclusive interview, Ong Kim Swee reveals the thought process behind that famous 2-1 win over Son Heung-min and South Korea in Asian Games.

2018 was an incredibly successful year for the Malaysia Under-23 team under the helm of Datuk Ong Kim Swee where they went on great runs and achieved remarkable results in both the AFC U23 Championship in and the Asian Games in Indonesia.

Victory over and a narrow defeat to across the two competitions that saw the Young Tigers announcing themselves to the rest of Asia but it was the two matches against in both competitions that were to be most memorable.

Malaysia suffered at the hands of South Korea in the first meeting in January, a late Han Seung-gyu winner sent Malaysia packing out of the AFC U23 Championship in the quarterfinal stage. As luck would have it, the two sides were drawn in the same group in the Asian Games just seven months later and the Asian heavyweight brought their big gun.

Son Heung-min of Hotspur was called-up to the squad despite the English Premier League having already started their 2018/19 season as they set a high target of landing the elusive gold medal. To their credit, a Son-inspired Korean side did just that but their only blip in the tournament came at the hands of Malaysia.

Both teams had already won their opening fixture in Group E with Malaysia beating Kyrgyzstan 3-1 and South Korea handing Bahrain a 5-0 thrashing before their encounter took place at Jalak Harupat Stadium on 17 August. Ong himself knew that his side was going to be in for a torrid 90 minutes.

“The first game before we played Korea, we played Kyrgyzstan and won. After our game it was Korea against Bahrain and it was normal for us to observe our next opponents. Just imagine in the first half with barely 30 minutes played, Korea were already three or four goals up and it ended up the first half 5-0.

“Looking at South Korea at that time, they were everywhere, especially in the attacking third. With that I came with the plans - number one was to be realistic and to control damage. Because when you look at Bahrain, they thought they could match South Korea so they played an open game. That gave Korea a lot of room in the first half to penetrate in every department.

“I did not even finish watching the game, what I saw in the first half was enough for me. On the next day of training after 90 minutes under the hot sun, we couldn’t do much with the players in terms of running. So what we did was more on walking pace but a lot of explanation during the entire training session in order for us to be fully equipped especially when it comes to our own area,” explained Ong.

It was a match which Malaysia defended valiantly with South Korea dominating possession but a familiar looking Malaysian defence propped up by the presence of Rizal Ghazali as one of the overage players, held strong. Haziq Nadzli, Adam Nor Azlin, Irfan Zakaria, Dominic Tan and Syazwan Andik had played together for a long time and their superb understanding closed down South Korea.

Ong’s instructions were simple but effective. They knew that unlike Bahrain, they could not afford to give the tournament favourites their time and space on the ball. A collective discipline was needed in every department including the midfield and forward line, which had to drop back in support.

“When a team plays against a very strong opponent, and I believe that Korea is that opponent who are strong everywhere. If you give them room on the right, they go to the left. If you give them room on the left, they go to the middle.

“So what I did was ensure that everybody is behind the ball, when we’re in our own area. That is to cut off all the space and just allow them to go wide and make sure that we have enough people in the middle. Just pushing them to the side and don’t allow them space in the middle. We are willing to give them the wide spaces but whatever crosses or cutbacks, we have the people there to stop them.

“Korea is so strong that whenever you try to stop them somewhere, they find another way. But we have to take the risk and see which area that can make them have less chances. So my idea is to give them wide because I believe we can handle that with our midfield dropping back as well as the wide forwards tucking back.”

While the game plan was evident, what transpired on the pitch still provided a shock as Malaysia stole into an early lead through Safawi Rasid after only five minutes since the opening whistle. Benefiting from a confusion in Korea’s defence, Safawi ran onto a loose ball to easily tap home the opener.

For large parts of the first half, it was attack against defence with Malaysia being the latter. Occasionally Malaysia will break forward in small numbers, looking to capitalise on the pace and direct running capabilities of Safawi, Syafiq Ahmad and Akhyar Rashid. A second goal right before half time came from one such counter attack.

“We gave out instructions on what to do when we win possession. We know that when we regroup in our own area and win possession, I have Safawi and Akhyar who are fast and Syafiq who can hold the ball.

“So whenever we win possession in our own area, the nearest person to the player with the ball has to move forward. Our two flankers have to push to give us space to play. The goals came exactly how we trained and how we planned. What we did in training happened exactly in the game.

“As a coach realistically we know that it’s going to be a very tough game for us and it’s going to be about control damage, I’m not shy to say that. But at the same time if everybody works together nothing is impossible. Of course I told them that Korea is very strong but with proper tactics, everybody disciplined, then we have a good chance to catch them.”

A stunned Korea threw their Spurs star on in the second half as they looked to claw their way back into the match. But as they continued to try to unlock Malaysia’s defence, they were rebuffed each time as their seemingly overconfident attitude going into the match had backfired on them.

Even after Son had joined the match, Korea still found chances hard to come by. Ong admits that while he feared the Premier League star, he knew what to do in order to minimise the contribution of the fleet-footed attacker and in right back Rizal - the perfect man to execute his orders.

“I can remember that after we played Kyrgyzstan, we were supposed to train first then the next session was the Korean team. But they cancelled their training and just did their pool recovery, that showed how confident they were after watching us in the first game. Maybe they were overconfident.

“Of course we do (plans for Son) but I don’t believe in concentrating on one player. They had a few World Cup players with good young Under-23 players. We played some of them in the AFC U23 as well. So when he came in, the instruction was to close him down whenever he got the ball.

“Psychologically, I did tell them to be physically strong when you go for a challenge on him so that he’ll be afraid. Of course he doesn’t want to get injured in this kind of game in the middle of the English Premier League season. You see especially how Rizal did against him. When you tell Rizal something, he’ll do it,” added Ong.

Malaysia would end up topping the group ahead of South Korea despite losing the final group match to Bahrain. Their journey in the competition would end in the next stage at the hands of Japan but on one glorious night, Ong had inspired these Young Tigers to a very famous win.