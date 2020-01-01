'Once you try a good meal...' - Liverpool still hungry for more success, says Lovren

The Croatia international defender says the stage is set at Anfield for a long period of domination

centre-back Dejan Lovren says that the appetite for success at Anfield remains a fearsome one.

The Reds were poised to claim a first Premier League title before the coronavirus pandemic put the brakes on the season, with Jurgen Klopp’s men needing just six points from their remaining nine matches to put the seal on a campaign that has seen them drop points only twice in 29 outings.

Having won the last term, the Reds do not feel that they have accomplished everything they can, as the international defender explained when speaking to the club’s official website.

“Once you try a good meal, you want to try it again – you don’t stop. This is what is pushing us. We want to show to everyone what we are capable of,” he explained.

“The core of the team is here, starting from the manager – he did a great job here from the beginning. He showed everyone that he has the abilities and the skills and he knows how to manage the team in bad moments and in good moments.

“We didn’t stop work, that’s the main point – we stayed hungry. This is what he brought to us. We are always hungry and will stay hungry.”

The former and defender says that there is an excellent mix of experience and youth at the Merseyside club currently and he is confident that blend can ensure success well into the future.

“It’s important to have a mix between really young players, the middle-aged players and the experienced players. I think we have it, this is the great balance,” he explained.

“We are used to playing big finals and the big games and we know how to manage it. Even when we are 1-0 down we know what to do. This is why it’s important to have a balance in the team.

“If we keep the important players and the core of the team here for many years, we will only grow.”

He sent a message to supporters currently in lockdown due to Covid-19.

“Stay home and stay positive, stay healthy because we need to keep our nerves. Of course, there will be a moment when everything will come back together as normal. Stay positive, that’s what I would say to the fans,” he concluded.