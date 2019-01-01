Omeruo and Awaziem's Leganes bow to Ramon Azeez's Granada
Ramon Azeez was in action as Granada defeated Kenneth Omeruo and Chidozie Awaziem's Leganes 1-0 in Saturday's La Liga encounter.
Azeez was in action for 59 minutes as the hosts continued their fine run in the Spanish top-flight with their fourth win in seven league matches.
The Nigeria international struggled on his fifth La Liga outing this season, managing just a single shot as Antonio Puertas' 28th-minute goal separated both teams in Granada.
On the other end, Omeruo and Awaziem put in a fine defensive shift for Leganes but their contributions were not enough to help Mauricio Pellegrino's avoid a third straight loss in the league.
Omeruo completed the most clearances for the Cucumber Growers [eight] and was also the joint-top tackler for the visitors alongside compatriot Awaziem with three tackles completed.
Granada will be hoping to maintain their winning form when they visit Santiago Bernabeu for their next league outing against Real Madrid on October 5 while Leganes host Levante in next Saturday's La Liga fixture.