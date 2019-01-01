Omeruo and Awaziem in action as En-Nesyri secure Leganes third win of season

The Nigeria stars helped Javier Aguirre's side seal their third win in the Spanish top-flight on Sunday

defenders Kenneth Omeruo and Chidozie Awaziem helped keep a clean sheet while 's Youssef En-Nesyri was on target in their 2-0 win over .

Omeruo and Awaziem were in action for the duration as Leganes kept their second clean sheet in this season.

In the second half, En-Nesyri gave the hosts a two-goal lead at the Estadio Municipal de Butarque with his fourth league goal of the campaign.

He was later replaced on the stroke of full-time as Leganes bolstered their chances of getting out of the relegation zone with 13 points after 17 league outings - two points adrift of safety.

Their next La Liga fixture is a visit to on January 3.