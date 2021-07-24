Olympics Football: Banda scores another hat-trick for Zambia but late VAR penalty earns China thrilling draw

The Copper Queens were on their way to victory before they conceded a late penalty that made them share the points

Zambia failed to hold onto their lead and ended up drawing 4-4 against China in a dramatic Olympic Games encounter at the Miyagi Stadium on Saturday.

Wang Shuang scored China's four goals while captain Barbra Banda registered a hat-trick while the other goal for the African representative was scored by Rachael Kundananji.

Both China and Zambia lost their opening fixtures to Brazil and the Netherlands respectively before drawing the second Group F game.

In the opening two minutes, Copper Queens came close to getting an opener, but in the first instance, Banda missed the target from close range before China's Shimeng Peng stopped Avell Chitundu's shot in the second instance.

But China recovered and took the lead in the sixth minute when Shuang put them ahead to punish an otherwise adventurous and attacking Zambia. In the eighth minute, Irene Lungu was not clinical enough with his chance to restore parity for the African side.

Bruce Mwape's side levelled the score in the 15th minute when Kundananji scored, but Shuang restored China's lead as she grabbed her afternoon's brace in the 22nd minute. A minute later, Shuang registered a hat-trick when she stretched China's lead to 3-1 against a stunned Zambia.

In the 37th minute, Mwape made his first change as she brought on Mary Wilombe in place of Martha Tembo. Zambia scored the second goal two minutes before the half-time break, when Banda converted a penalty won when Kundananji was brought down.

Zambia came into the second half rejuvenated and their fighting spirit was rewarded in the 46th minute when Banda - with an assist from hardworking Kundananji - scored to make the score 3-3. Grace Chanda would have scored the fourth, but her 48th-minute close-range effort went high as Zambia looked more determined to go ahead.

Mwepu made a second change in the 62nd minute when she replaced Margaret Belemu with Esther Siamfuko. In the 69th minute, Banda grabbed a hat-trick when she struck the fourth goal for the Copper Queens, and the Zambian forward has now scored six goals in two games.

China won a penalty - after VAR confirmed Lushomo Mweemba had handled the ball - in the 84th minute and it gave them a chance to restore parity through Shuang. China had to face Zambia with fewer players after Li Qingtong was red-carded in the 86th minute.