Romario, Tevez and Neymar - Who are the top goalscorers in Olympic men's football?

Ritabrata Banerjee
Last Updated
Getty Images
Goal takes a look at the all-time highest goalscorers in Olympic football...

Football in the Olympics has been primarily an Under-23 competition since the 1992 games, with only three overaged players allowed in the squad for any team. 

Hungary and Great Britain are the most successful teams in the history of Olympic men's football, winning the gold medal three times each. Hungary have also won the silver medal twice and the Bronze medal once.

Among the traditional giants of football, Argentina have won the gold twice. Their arch-rivals and five-time World Cup winners Brazil have won it just once in 2016.

Denmark's Sophus Nielsen and Hungary's Antal Dunai are the all-time highest goalscorers in the history of the Olympic men's football with 13 goals each to their name. 

Argentina's Carlos Tevez and Brazil's Bebeto have scored eight goals each while Romario and Neymar have seven goals to their name. Neymar holds the record of scoring the fastest goals in Olympics football, 16 seconds which came against Honduras in the semifinal of the 2016 games. Brazil had won the tie 6-0.

Brazil Olympics 2016

Here, we take a look at the all-time highest goalscorers in Olympics football's history. Players who have scored seven or more goals have been considered in this list.

Who are the top goalscorers in Olympics football's history?

Position Player Team Goals Editions
1 Sophus Nielsen Denmark 13 1908, 1912
1 Antal Dunai Hungary 13 1968, 1972
3 Ferenc Bene Hungary 12 1964
4 Domingo Tarasconi Argentina 11 1928
5 Pedro Petrone Uruguay 11 1924, 1928
6 Gottfried Fuchs Germany 10 1912
7 Kazimierz Deyna Poland 10 1972, 1976
8 Harold Walden Great Britain 9 1912
9 Vilhelm Wolfhagen Denmark 9 1908, 1912
10 Jan Vos Netherlands 8 1912
10 Carlos Tevez Argentina 8 2004
10 Harald Nielsen Denmark 8 1960
10 Ibrahim Reyadh Egypt 8 1964
14 Hector Scarone Uruguay 8 1924, 1928
14 Bebeto Brazil 8 1988, 1996
16 John Hansen Denmark 7 1948
16 Anthon Olsen Denmark 7 1912
16 Gunnar Nordahl Sweden 7 1948
16 Annibale Frossi Italy 7 1936
16 Herbert Carlsson Sweden 7 1920
16 Branko Zebec Yugoslavia 7 1952
16 Milan Galić Yugoslavia 7 1960
16 Kunishige Kamamoto Japan 7 1968
16 Andrzej Juskowiak Poland 7 1992
16 Romario Brazil 7 1988
26 Neymar Brazil 7 2012, 2016

 