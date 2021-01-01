Olunga’s Al-Duhail land Saudi Arabian, Iranian and Iraqi opponents in AFC Champions League draw

Expectations will be high on the Harambee Star to perform especially after enjoying good goalscoring form with Kashiwa Reysol

Michael Olunga’s Al-Duhail SC have been pooled in Group C of the AFC Champions League after a draw that was conducted on Thursday in Malaysia.

After announcing himself with a hat-trick against Al Ahli in the Emir Cup Round of 16 on Monday, Olunga is now set to face new challenges in a continental competition that will begin in April. Other teams in Group C are Saudi Arabia’s Al Ahly, Esteghlal of Iran, and Al Shorta of Iraq.

With an increase of 40 teams, the group stage of the competition will see 40 sides battle each other in the East and West Zones.

The Champions League’s preliminary encounters will begin on April 7 and a week later, the group stage matches will start to be played in centralised venues.

Al-Duhail will also be involved in the Fifa Club World where they were handed African champions Al Ahly in the quarter-finals. If they progress, Qatar’s side will come up against Bayern Munich in the semi-finals.

Olunga is set to play in the AFC Champions League for the first time as well as in the Fifa Club World Cup.

The Kenyan star was signed by Al-Duhail after a stellar season in Japan where he emerged as the Most Valuable Player and J1 League’s top scorer in 2020.

AFC Champions League Group Stage draw in full:

Group A: Al Hilal SFC (KSA), Shabab Al Ahli (UAE), FC Istiklol (TJK), QAT-UZB P/O winner

Group B: Sharjah (UAE), Tractor FC (IRN), Pakhtakor (UZB), KSA-IRQ P/O winner

Group C: Al Duhail SC (QAT), Al Ahli Saudi (KSA), Esteghlal (IRN), Al Shorta (IRQ)

Group D: Al Sadd SC (QAT), Al Nassr (KSA), Al Wehdat (JOR), IRN-UAE P/O winner

Group E: Persepolis FC (IRN), Al Rayyan (QAT), FC Goa (IND), UAE-IRQ P/O winner

Group F: Ulsan Hyundai FC (KOR), BG Pathum United (THA), Viettel FC (VIE), AUS-PHI-CHN P/O winner

Group G: Jiangsu FC (CHN), Nagoya Grampus (JPN), Johor Darul Ta'zim (MAS), KOR-THA P/O winner.

Article continues below

Group H: Jeonbuk Hyundai Motors (KOR), Gamba Osaka (JPN), Tampines Rovers (SIN), Sydney FC (AUS)

Group I: Kawasaki Frontale (JPN), Guangzhou FC CHN), United City FC (PHI), KOR-THA P/O winner

Group J: Shandong Luneng FC (CHN), Port FC (THA), Kitchee SC (HKG), JPN-AUS-MYA P/O Winner