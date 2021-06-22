The towering Kenya defender signed a four-year deal which will see him stay in Belgium until 2025, and his countryman voiced his opinion on the matter

Kenya international Duncan Otieno has congratulated Joseph Ouma, who recently sealed a move to Belgium top tier side KAA Gent.

The 24-year-old was signed from Swedish heavyweights IF Elfsborg on a four-year deal. The Lusaka Dynamos midfielder believes the move has proven nothing is impossible through "discipline, prayer and hard work".

"It is a theme of joy to see Okumu dine with the big boys in Europe and I take this opportunity to congratulate him," Otieno told Goal on Tuesday.

"The move is so motivating; just the other day we played together in the Football Kenya Federation Premier League and now he is making a great move to Gent.

"It is so encouraging and it shows nothing is impossible through discipline, prayer, and hard work."

Scottish champions Rangers and local rivals Celtic were the other teams rumoured to chase the defender but he opted to go to Belgium.

The former AFC Leopards midfielder believes it was the right decision.

"I think he made the right decision, I am sure, for growth and at this point of his career he needs more playtime and I am sure that is why he might have chosen Gent over the other clubs," Otieno concluded.

Gent handed the centre-back a four-year contract that will see him stay there until 2025.

The former Chemelil Sugar player has had an impressive season with Elfsborg and attracted reported interest from a host of sides, mainly from Lorient and Reims of France, and Rangers FC and Celtic of Scotland.

'Crouch', as the former Real Monarchs star is known, joined the Swedish side after participating in the Africa Cup of Nations with Harambee Stars in 2019.

Although Kenya did not do well in the tournament, the centre-back showed his brilliance especially after being called up to fill the void that injuries created in the national team.

Since then, he has been an undroppable figure for Jacob 'Ghost' Mulee's side.