Okene continues goalscoring form as Levante bow to Villarreal

The Nigerian-born striker added to her season goal tally for the Granotes at Levante Ciudad Deportiva on Sunday

Andrea Okene scored the only goal for in a 3-1 defeat to in their Spanish Reto Iberdrola encounter on Sunday.

The Nigerian-born Spanish striker has continued her eye-catching displays in front of goal for the Granotes, scoring her third goal of the season at Levante Ciudad Deportiva.

A week ago, the 19-year-old emerged as the heroine, when she scored the opener in her side’s 2-1 victory over Femarguin before a 1-1 draw at home against Albacete during midweek.

The forward starred again as one of the key actors for Nando Felipo's team as she registered yet another goal although it was not enough to save her side from defeat to the leaders.

Villarreal found themselves on the back foot when Levante opened the scoring as early as the third minute of the game through Okene.

The visitors, however, staged an incredible fightback after the break when Lara Mata levelled for Sara Monforte's side after just 11 minutes of the second half.

In the 73rd minute, Salma Paralluelo handed Villareal the lead from the spot before she guaranteed the visitors' away victory with her second of the match 10 minutes from full-time.

The defeat at home to the Southern group leaders saw Levante remain in the eighth position, with seven points from 10 matches this season.

Okene featured for the duration of the game and has now scored three goals in nine matches - all coming in her last four outings.

The Nigerian-born will be expected to continue her fine form when Levante return from the break against Alhama on January 21.