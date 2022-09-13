'Okay, fine!' - Guardiola reveals his reaction to Man City signing Haaland

Pep Guardiola has joked about his reaction to being informed that Manchester City had won the race to sign Erling Haaland.

City won race for striker

Haaland has 12 goals in seven appearances

Former club Borussia Dortmund next

WHAT HAPPENED? Every top club in Europe had been chasing the Norwegian striker, but the Premier League champions won the race to sign Haaland from Borussia Dortmund, triggering his £51 million ($59m) release clause.

WHAT THEY SAID: Guardiola has said of his reaction to being told about the deal by City's director of football: "Txiki [Begiristain] talked to me and it was a two-second conversation: 'Okay, fine', what would you say? We had an incredible striker in Gabriel Jesus. But we had the chance to bring [Erling] here so why not?"

THE BIGGER PICTURE: City are still aiming for their first Champions League success but Guardiola played down whether the goals of Haaland could make the difference. "I'm not able to know it," he added.

IN THREE PHOTOS:

Getty Images

Getty Images

Getty

DID YOU KNOW? Haaland is the first player ever to score 25 goals in his first 20 Champions League appearances.

WHAT NEXT FOR? Haaland will face former club Borussia Dortmund for the first time in the Champions League on Wednesday night after scoring twice in the 4-0 victory over Sevilla on his European debut for City.