Oghiabekhva scores, Simpore assists as Dinamo-BSUPC end Minsk's unbeaten run

The holders may be witnessing the end to their dominance in eight years after they were humbled 2-1 by their rivals before the home fans on Sunday

Emuidzhi Oghiabekhva scored her sixth goal of the season but could not help Minsk avoid losing their first Belarusian game in almost two years after losing at home to Dinamo BSUPC thanks to Salimata Sompore's assist.

The reigning champions lost 2-1 at home to see their 30-game unbeaten run in league competition come to an end and they have also lost the maiden Belarus derby.

The seven-time Belarusian winners suffered their last defeat in a 2-0 defeat to last season's runners-up Zorka-BDU on August 24, 2018 no thanks to Diana Tropnikova's brace in front of their home fans at the KFP Minsk Stadium.

Dinamo made the brightest start to the Belarusian derby in the country's capital when Simpore came close to opening the scoring but her header was calmly saved by goalkeeper Nataliya Voskobovich five minutes into the game.

Dinamo continued to pile on the pressure as 's Mbane almost found the net from a free-kick spot, but her strike was saved in the 10th minute before Karina Olkhovik was denied from the edge of the box four minutes later.

Simpore raced into the area from the right before setting up Olkhovik for an easy tap in to hand Dinamo a deserving lead against Minsk in the 17th minute as the visitors claimed a slim 1-0 advantage at half-time.

After the restart, Minsk mounted a fightback and were rewarded with an equalizer as Oghiabekhva headed in Tamila Khimich's cross in the 51st minute but the Nigerian could not score from a goalmouth scramble seven minutes later.

However, the visitors regained control and were gifted the lead as Lyubov Shmatko scored an own goal off Yuliya Slesarchik's cross in the 63rd minute.

Five minutes later, Cote d'Ivoire's Nagede Cisse was replaced by Chioma Wogu as Volodymyr Reva desperately sought to avoid defeat after Simpore failed to profit from her fine run as she was denied by the goalkeeper.

Despite Wogu's introduction, Minsk could not find a way through the solid defense of the visitors as Oghiabekhva fired her glorious chance in the latter stages of the match wide but Maleyew Yury's team held on to their narrow lead to claim a historic victory.

Oghiabekhva's goal means she has scored in all Minsk's four matches this season and is now the joint-topscorer with Anastasia Shuppo on six goals.

Apart from Ivorian midfielder Cisse, who was replaced by 's Wogu in the 63rd minute, Oghiabekhva and 's Alvina Niyolle played from start to finish.

For Dinamo, Burkina Faso striker Simpore, Cameroon defender Claudia Dabda and Mbane were in action for the duration as they inspired their side's derby triumph.

The victory was the fourth for Yury's ladies from four matches this season and they will retain the top spot for the second week despite being tied on 12 points with Neman in second, but separated on goal-difference with 16 superior goals.

On the other hand, the shock defeat saw defending champions Minsk drop to the third position for the first time this season, with nine points from four matches.

Minsk will aim to bounce back at Bobruichanka on May 31, while Dinamo will hope to extend their winning momentum against Zorka-BDU on the same day.