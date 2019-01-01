'Of course I would like to play for Newell's' - Messi admits he could return to Argentina

The five-time Ballon d'Or winner says he "would love" to end his career in South America, but leaving Barcelona is not yet on his radar

captain Lionel Messi has admitted he could return to boyhood club Newell's Old Boys one day, as he begins to approach the twilight years of his illustrious career.

The 31-year-old has spent his entire senior career at the Camp Nou, having been signed by the club as a youth player in his early teens.

Barca scouts recognised his unique talent while he was on the books of Argentine giants Newell's and he has since fulfilled his potential by becoming one of the greatest players in the history of the game.

Messi has won 30 major trophies over the course of his 15 years at the club - including nine titles and four crowns - along with a whole host of individual awards.

The diminutive superstar is also Barcelona and Argentina's all-time record goalscorer, with over 600 career goals to his name to date.

The 2018-19 campaign has seen Messi continue to spearhead the Blaugrana's relentless pursuit of silverware, with another treble still on the cards for the club come May.

While the Argentine talisman is unlikely to hang up his boots any time soon, he has admitted that he could end leaving Barcelona for a final goodbye at Newell's in the future.

"I would love that but it won't be easy, for all that it means going back to ," Messi told Argentinian radio station Club Octubre 94.7 FM. "I must think about the kids and Thiago is starting to become a big boy, so he takes decisions together with us.

"Of course I would like to play for Newell's but I really don't know what is going to happen."

Barcelona resume their La Liga campaign this Saturday with a huge clash against local rivals and Messi is in line to start after recovering from a groin injury.

He picked up the knock while on international duty with Argentina last week, but he has already returned to full-training despite initial fears he could miss an upcoming Champions League quarter-final against .

Messi's continued presence in Ernesto Valverde's starting XI will be crucial as Barca aim to overcome the Red Devils in Europe while also maintaining their 10 point lead over at the top of La Liga.

Article continues below

A final against is also on the cards in May, and Messi will be aiming to add to his haul of vital goals on the big stage during that busy period.

The legendary attacker concluded by revealing which three goals he considers to be the finest of his entire career, naming the infamous solo strike against in the 2011 Champions League semi-finals as his personal favourite.

Messi added: "I loved the one I scored vs Madrid in the Champions League semi-finals. The one with the head vs Man Utd I like for the importance, not for the beauty."