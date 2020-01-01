'Of course I am!' - Maddison reacts to Leicester fan asking if he's staying amid Man Utd links

The 23-year-old midfielder said that moving from Norwich City to the Foxes in 2018 was one of the best decisions he's ever made

star James Maddison has dropped a further hint that he'll snub interest from and stay at the club as he responded to a supporter asking him about his future.

The 23-year-old has been tipped to join the Red Devils, with United reportedly ready to make a big-money move for the international.

Maddison, who has already suggested he will be staying put at Leicester, surprised fan Roy Fellows with a phone call amidst the coronavirus lockdown, with the supporter being quick to ask the midfielder if he'd be staying with the Foxes.

"Of course I am," Maddison said in the call shown on BT Sport 's Twitter account.

"It was one of the best decisions I've made, coming here. I love it."

Maddison admitted that the current social distancing restrictions in the UK have been difficult as he looks to keep fit.

"I'm just isolating, the same as everyone else. It's tough at the minute because we have to stay inside but kind of keep fit as well because we don't know when the season is going to resume," he said.

"We're just doing individual stuff at home. [Leicester manager] Brendan Rodgers sorted out his staff to send us stuff to do at home so we're still keeping fit, we're not sitting at home on the beers and the cakes, don't worry about that!"

Maddison confessed that pausing the season last month due to the Covid-19 outbreak was difficult as the Foxes were enjoying a fantastic campaign that has them in third place in the Premier League table.

"This situation is not ideal because we were doing so well and we were in the spaces," Maddison said. "We just want to finish and try to secure one of those spaces because Champions League football is something I've always wanted to [play]."

Fellows responded on potential interest from Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side: "Stay with us and you'll be there, no good going up that bloody M6!"

Leicester's strong season has seen the current iteration of the team inevitably draw comparisons to the 2015-16 title winners, though Maddison said it was difficult to compare the two teams.

"The current squad gets compared to the title-winning squad and they're completely different squads," the England midfielder added. "There's not many survivors, I think Jamie Vardy, Kasper Schmeichel are the mainstays in the side."

Maddison did, however, say that he was rooting for the Foxes to win the title that season, as he was playing for Coventry City at the time.

"I think anybody that had anything to do with football became a Leicester fan in the run-in," Maddison said. "Everybody likes to see the underdog win and I just couldn't believe it.

"Every week I remember thinking... Leicester are going to slip now, they must. That's just what everyone was thinking... but they just kept going."