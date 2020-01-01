'Everything seems impossible until you do it' - Odisha boss Stuart Baxter quotes Nelson Mandela after draw against NorthEast United

Odisha midfielder Cole Alexander scored a brilliant equaliser in the second-half to deny NorthEast a win...

Odisha stretched their winless run to seven matches in the 2020-21 season with a 2-2 draw against at the GMC Stadium in Bambolim on Tuesday.

Despite dropping points, head coach Stuart Baxter said that he is pleased with his team's improved performance.

Odisha created multiple chances in front of the goal in the first half but were wasteful. Baxter said that his team tried to score goals with the attacking intent and he was happy with their approach against the Highlanders.

" We were trying to score goals. Players were certain. We should have got at least one penalty. And I think the attacking play was slightly better. I have to say there is an improvement in the attack," Baxter said after the game.

"I'm not satisfied. We have been close to picking up more than one point in more that one game we have played. We just do not have the upper hand. I'm not happy with the point but the improvement," he added.

Cole Alexander saved Odisha from the jaws of defeat with a brilliant goal in the 67th minute. Baxter was happy the performance from the midfielder and said that Alexander is a great acquisition for Indian football.

"Cole's performance in general was great. He is an infectious player at times, the boys love him. He is a one-man pressing unit. And he can get from box to box very quickly. So it was no surprise for me. He is a great acquisition for Indian football," Alexander said.

Baxter has had a poor season as a coach thus far this season. He is among the most experienced coaches in the league but confessed that managing Odisha is one of the toughest projects he has taken.

"Nelson Mandela told me when I was in - he said that everything seems impossible till you do it. I think you look at projects before thinking you can rank it. But it is very difficult given the pandemic, the lack of preparation, given the very young squad. The players and their attitude keeps me enthusiastic"