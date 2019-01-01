Odion Ighalo scores in Shanghai Shenhua’s loss to Shenzhen

The Nigeria international notched his seventh goal in eight games but it was not enough to help the Flower of Shanghai avoid defeat

Odion Ighalo was on target in Shanghai Shenhua’s 2-1 loss to Shenzhen in a Chinese game at Shenzhen Universiade Sports Centre on Sunday.

The Nigerian striker levelled for his side from the penalty spot in the 76th minute after Li Yuanyi had given ‎Juan Ramon Lopez Caro’s men the lead.

Harold Preciado scored moments before the end of the game to deny the Flower of Shanghai a share of the points.

Ighalo featured for the duration of the game while international Cheikh M'Bengue, who ended with the winning side, was substituted in the 28th minute for Qiao Wei.

With the defeat, Shanghai Shenhua have dropped to the 11th spot on the table with seven points from eight games.

On the international scene, the 29-year-old striker will be expected to play a significant role for the Super Eagles in the 2019 in , scheduled for June and July.

are in Group B along with Burundi, Guinea and Madagascar.