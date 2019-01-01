Odion Ighalo off the mark in Shanghai Shenhua's defeat

The 29-year-old opened his goal account for the 2019 Chinese top-flight campaign in his second appearance for the Shanghai outfit on Sunday

Odion Ighalo scored his maiden goal for Shanghai Shenhua in their 2-1 loss to Hebei Fortune.

The international drew Quique Sanchez Flores’s side levelled four minutes after ’s Ayoub El Kaabi opened the scoring at the Hongkou Stadium in the 30th minute.

Dong Xuesheng’s effort in the 66th minute handed the visitors maximum points as Shanghai Shenhua conceded their second successive defeat in the Chinese Super League.

After two rounds of matches, the Flower of Shanghai remain without a win in the 2019 season and are rooted to the bottom of the league table.

Ighalo will be hoping to build on his first strike for Shanghai Shenhua when they take on Henan Jianye for their Chinese top-flight game on March 31.