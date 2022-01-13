Odegaard & Smith Rowe out as Arsenal's preparations for Liverpool Carabao Cup test plunged into disarray

Arsenal look set to be without both Martin Odegaard and Emile Smith Rowe for their Carabao Cup semi-final first leg at Liverpool.

Smith Rowe missed Sunday’s FA Cup defeat at Nottingham Forest due to a groin issue and it is believed he has not recovered in time to make the trip to Anfield.

And GOAL has learned that Odegaard, who started at the City Ground, is now also set to miss out - plunging Mikel Arteta’s preparations for Thursday night's game into further disarray.

What’s the latest?

Odegaard has been a key player for Arsenal in recent weeks, with his performances in December earning him a Premier League Player of the Month award for December.

Such has been the level of his performances, that he has kept Smith Rowe out of the team, despite the 21-year-old being Arsenal’s top goalscorer this season.

But it is understood the Norway international was unable to report for training on Thursday at London Colney and was not part of the travelling squad which set off for Liverpool.

With both playmakers expected to be out, Arteta must decide whether to stick with his favoured 4-2-3-1 formation, or potentially switch to a different system in their absence.

What other team news is there?

Arsenal are also expected to be without right-back Takehiro Tomiyasu once again, who has been struggling with a calf problem.

The Japan international missed Sunday’s defeat in Nottingham, with Cedric Soares deputising at right-back.

Granit Xhaka looks set to be available, however, after ending his isolation period following a positive test for Covid-19.

It would be a major boost to Arteta to have the Switzerland international available, given both Thomas Partey and Mohamed Elneny are away on international duty at the Africa Cup of Nations.

