Ode Fulutudilu: South Africa striker's brace inspires Aland United to victory

The South African was a huge bargain for her Finnish side as they opened a three-point lead at the top after the win at Ilves

Ode Fulutudilu bagged her first brace of the season as Aland United extended their impressive winning streak with a 3-1 victory over Ilves in Saturday's Finnish top-flight encounter.

The 30-year-old has continued from where she left two weeks ago when she came off the bench to grab the winner against TPS Turku.

Since her return to Finland, the international has scored two goals in nine starts for Samuel Fagerholm's team this season.

In a bid to maintain their form, Rosita opened the scoring for Aland against the hosts, who are smarting from five straight defeats after just 13 minutes at Tammelan Stadium in Tampere.

Two minutes later, the ambitious visitors found another breakthrough for the second through Fulutudilu and Aland's third one minute from half time.

However, Moona Talka pulled one back in the 63rd minute for Ilves but her effort was not enough to deny Aland a seventh straight win.

Fulutudilu, who featured from the start to finish in the triumph, has now scored four goals in 11 appearances for Aland this season.

The victory means Aland retain the three-point lead at the top of the log with 31 points from 13 matches this season.

They will in their next fixture on September 12 welcome fourth-placed HJK, who are expected to square up against PK-35 Vantaa.