Oboabona shines as Dinamo Batumi hold Dinamo Tbilisi

The Nigeria international had a great game as George Geguchadze’s men picked a point against the Blue-White away from home

Godfrey Oboabona was a thorn in the flesh of Dinamo Tbilisi’s strikers as Dinamo Batumi settled for a 1-1 away draw on Sunday.

⚽️ ძდ: დინამო თბილისი 1⃣-1⃣ დინამო ბათუმი

⚽️ FT: #FCDT 1⃣-1⃣ Dinamo Batumi



Nika Ninua's 55' pen cancels out Jaba Jighauri's 50' opener for the guests. #FCDT had the better chances in a game both will be happy to take a point from.

#DTBDBT #ThisIsDinamo #WeAreDinamo — FC Dinamo Tbilisi (@fcdinamotbilisi) March 8, 2020

After a frustrating 0-0 home draw against Merani Tbilisi in the Georgian topflight’s opening day, Batumi were poised for a daunting task against the reigning champions.

Tbilisi had the better chances in early stages, but profligacy and a commanding display from Oboabona – blocking Akaki Shulaia and Irakli Bughridze’s goal-bound efforts - ensured that the first half ended goalless.

However, it was the visiting Black Sea Pirates who got the lead after 50 minutes as Jaba Jighauri pounced home a loose ball following a rebound from Roin Kvaskhvadze's save.

Five minutes later, the Blue-White levelled scores from the penalty spot courtesy of Nika Ninua who sent goalkeeper Mikheil Alavidze the wrong way after a handball incident.

The remaining minutes produced no goals as the result ended on a no winner, no vanquished note at the Boris Paichadze Stadium.

For his contribution, the 2013 Afcon winner made seven clearances, six tackles with four aerial battles won.

He took to social media to express his disappointment in Batumi’s inability to get an away, while assuring that his team would bounce back.

A good result for us in the derby against Dinamo Tbilisi. We gave our all but were unlucky not to get an away victory. It feels good to stay unbeaten so far and we will surely come out stronger against Telavi #DTBDBT pic.twitter.com/fpanLxUstT — Godfrey Oboabona (MON) (@oboabona) March 8, 2020

“A good result for us in the derby against Dinamo Tbilisi. We gave our all but were unlucky not to get an away victory. It feels good to stay unbeaten so far and we will surely come out stronger against Telav,” Oboabona twitted.

Thanks to this result, both teams are joint fifth with two points after two outings. Dinamo Batumi host Kakheti Telavi on Thursday, while Dinamo Tbilisi square up against third-placed Saburtalo the same day.