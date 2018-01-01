NYCFC midfielder Lewis handed first USMNT call-up

The 21-year-old was added to the roster for Gregg Berhalter's first training camp as manager

New York City FC midfielder Jonathan Lewis has been added to the roster for the U.S. national team's January camp.

Lewis, 21, has earned his first senior call-up after previously representing the U.S. at the Under-20 level.

The midfielder will form part of Gregg Berhalter's first roster, after the former Columbus Crew boss was named USMNT manager in early December.

Berhalter will have 28 players report to camp on Jan. 8, ahead of his first two matches in charge.

The U.S. will take on Panama on Jan. 27 at State Farm Stadium near Phoenix, before they face Costa Rica on Feb. 2 at Avaya Stadium in San Jose, Calif.

Lewis has featured sparingly for NYCFC since being selected third overall in the 2017 MLS SuperDraft.

The University of Akron product has made 25 total appearances over two MLS seasons, making just four total starts.

Lewis spent five games on loan in the USL with Louisville City in 2018.

USMNT roster (club; caps/goals)

GOALKEEPERS (4) - Alex Bono (Toronto FC/CAN; 1/0), Sean Johnson (New York City FC; 5/0), Tyler Miller (LAFC; 0/0), Zack Steffen (Columbus Crew SC; 6/0)

DEFENDERS (10) - Reggie Cannon (FC Dallas; 2/0), Greg Garza (FC Cincinnati; 10/0), Justen Glad (Real Salt Lake; 0/0), Nick Lima (San Jose Earthquakes; 0/0), Aaron Long (New York Red Bulls; 2/0), Daniel Lovitz (Montreal Impact/CAN; 0/0), Mark McKenzie (Philadelphia Union; 0/0), Keegan Rosenberry (Colorado Rapids; 0/0), Auston Trusty (Philadelphia Union; 0/0), Walker Zimmerman (LAFC; 4/1)

MIDFIELDERS (11) - Kellyn Acosta (Colorado Rapids; 23/2), Paul Arriola (D.C. United; 17/2), Corey Baird (Real Salt Lake; 0/0), Michael Bradley (Toronto FC/CAN; 142/17), Russell Canouse (D.C. United; 0/0), Marky Delgado (Toronto FC/CAN; 6/0), Jonathan Lewis (New York City FC; 0/0), Sebastian Lletget (LA Galaxy; 5/1), Djordje Mihailovic (Chicago Fire; 0/0), Cristian Roldan (Seattle Sounders FC; 5/0), Wil Trapp (Columbus Crew SC; 11/0)

FORWARDS (3) - Jeremy Ebobisse (Portland Timbers, 0/0), Christian Ramirez (LAFC; 0/0), Gyasi Zardes (Columbus Crew SC; 40/6)