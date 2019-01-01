NxGn: Callum Hudson-Odoi named among world's top five teenagers
We don't yet know who will win the 2019 NxGn but we can confirm that Callum Hudson-Odoi is among the top five!
On Wednesday,
This edition's cut-off point is January 1, 2000, making the 18-year-old Hudson-Odoi one of the obvious contenders for the No.1 ranking.
Having helped England win the Under-17 World Cup in 2017, the jet-heeled winger was given his senior professional debut at Chelsea by former manager Antonio Conte last year.
The Italian may have departed during the summer but Hudson-Odoi didn't go anywhere, with Conte's compatriot and successor Maurizio Sarri having taken an immediate shine to the youngster.
Indeed, Hudson-Odoi was arguably the big success story of Chelsea's pre-season tour, so Sarri immediately ruled out a loan move for the London native, whom he said was destined to become "very famous", very quickly.
The former Napoli boss wasn't wrong, either. Hudson-Odoi's pace and trickery have already made him a fan favourite at Stamford Bridge and, on Monday, he received his first call-up to the England senior squad.
However, Chelsea now face a fight to keep a hold of their academy product, whose sensational performances – particularly in the Europa League – attracted the attention of Bayern Munich, who lodged a bid for his services during the January transfer window.
The Bavarians have already vowed to return with another offer in the summer, while Chelsea
"We want him to stay," team-mate and fellow winger Willian said recently. "He’s a great talent. A great player. We tell him all the time to stay here.
"We don’t want him to leave. He can become one of the best players for Chelsea and one of the best players in the world in the future."
Obviously, it's difficult to say what will happen next but at least we do know that the versatile forward is set for a top-five finish in the 2019 NxGn!
But can Hudson-Odoi claim the main prize? Find out at 1300CET on Wednesday, when the full list is revealed!