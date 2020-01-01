Nwakaeme nets, Ekuban assists in seven-goal thriller between Trabzonspor and Rizespor

The Nigeria and Ghana internationals got into goal action for the Black Sea Storm on Friday

Anthony Nwakaeme’s name was among the goalscorers while Caleb Ekuban assisted in one as Trabzonspor edged past Rizepor 4-3 in a friendly on Friday.

The Black Sea Storm started their pre-season on a bad note with a 2-1 loss by Turkish second-tier side Samsunspor on August 29. They took the lead in the game but were let down by two second-half goals by Samsunspor, the second being a last-minute penalty.

They fell behind this time from a Milan Skoda penalty in the 13th minute but responded with a quick brace from Abdulkadir Omur, Ekuban and Nwakaeme providing the assists.

Skoda equalised in the 34th minute to keep the game in check but Trabzonspor soon stuck again this time from Nwakaeme who got his goal in the 42nd minute having been assisted by veteran Joao Pereira. Pereira then made it 4-2 on the stroke of half-time.

Rizepor were still intent on having a say and they made a statement with Abdullah Durak’s 49th-minute goal which was the final goal action of the match.

Nwakaeme played for 71 minutes and was replaced by Guilherme while Ekuban played until the 83rd minute to make way for Turkish youngster Kerem Baykus.

The Nigerian striker played 43 times in all competitions last season, scoring 14 goals and providing 11 assists.

Ekuban meanwhile played 34 times, scoring 10 goals and providing 11 assists.

Trabzonspor were victors in the Turkish Cup, seeing off Alanyaspor in the final. They had dispatched Istanbul giants in the semis 5-2 on aggregate, with Ekuban providing three assists over the two legs.

The Black Sea Storm finished second in the Super Lig, on 65 points, four behind eventual champions . They lost just five games which was the joint-fewest in the top-flight alongside Basaksehir but did score the most goals (76), 24 of them coming from Alexander Sorloth followed by Nwakaeme with 11 while Ekuban had five.

Eddie Newton’s men will hope to have a crack at lifting a seventh Super Lig title and the first since 1984 when they lock horns with at Medical Park Stadium on September 13.