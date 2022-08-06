Nunez & Salah to the rescue as Liverpool battered & bruised by Mitrovic in Fulham draw

- Mitrovic stars to frustrate lacklustre Liverpool
- Van Dijk out of sorts & concedes penalty
- Nunez & Salah rescue a point
WHAT HAPPENED? Newly-promoted Fulham were denied a shock win over Liverpool on the opening weekend of the Premier League season at Craven Cottage. The lively hosts twice went ahead, with both goals coming from Aleksandar Mitrovic, but were pegged back by Darwin Nunez and Mohamed Salah.
THE BIGGER PICTURE: Fulham didn't manage to claim all three points but will still have reason to celebrate after securing an unlikely point against Jurgen Klopp's side.
New signing Nunez shone for the visitors, grabbing a goal and an assist, but it's still two points dropped for the title-hopefuls.
THE MATCH IN THREE PHOTOS:
DID YOU KNOW?
Mohamed Salah has scored on the opening day every single season he's been at Liverpool 👑 pic.twitter.com/qVQerLuYuc— GOAL (@goal) August 6, 2022
WHAT'S THE VIBE?
A frustrating start for Liverpool, as much in terms of performance as result.— Neil Jones (@neiljonesgoal) August 6, 2022
Clear improvement once Nunez was on field, but too many short of their normal level today, across the pitch. Injuries already a worry.
Fulham deserving of a result, Mitrovic excellent.#LFC #FULLIV pic.twitter.com/W6xoNx4JVi
Trent Alexander Arnold at the back post again, if I speak I’m in big trouble…— Mod (@CFCMod_) August 6, 2022
"Then we wanted to fight back, but then you don't find it easy. The pitch was dry.. we played really in their cards."— NBC Sports Soccer (@NBCSportsSoccer) August 6, 2022
Jurgen Klopp doesn't think his side deserved more than a point against Fulham. #MyPLMorning | #LFC pic.twitter.com/2pZToqDZ73
So a chastening afternoon for Klopp and his Liverpool side and surely now it's time to start Nunez?
WHAT NEXT FOR LIVERPOOL? The Reds are back in action next at Anfield on August 15, with Crystal Palace the visitors. Klopp will be expecting a much better performance from his troops than he got at the Cottage. Sorry fellas, no hugs today!