Norwich vs Swansea: TV channel, live stream, squad news & preview

The high-flying Canaries host Graham Potter's side at Carrow Road as they look to tighten their grip at the top of the Championship

Norwich host Swansea in a game that could see their lead at the top of the Championship extended to five points.

The Canaries have won their last three matches and remain unbeaten in league games at Carrow Road since the turn of the new year.

Graham Potter's side have been inconsistent this season but proved they can cause problems for the top teams when beating in January.

Game Norwich vs Date Friday, March 8 Time 7:45pm GMT / 2:45pm ET

TV Channel, Live Stream & How To Watch

In the United States (US), the game can be streamed on ESPN+

US TV channel Online stream N/A ESPN+

In the United Kingdom (UK), the game will be broadcast on Sky Sports Football and can be streamed on Sky Go

UK TV channel Online stream Sky Sports Football Sky Go

Squads & Team

Position Norwich squad Goalkeepers Krul, McGovern, Matthews Defenders Klose, Hanley, Pinto, Zimmerman, Martin, Stiepperman, Passlack, Lewis, Husband, Aarons, Midfielders Leitner, Trybull, Tettey, Heise, Marshall, Mclean, Buendia, Vrancic, Hernandez, Jarvis, Godfrey, Thompson, Cantwell, Phillips Forwards Pukki, Rhodes, Srbeny, Morris, Jaiyesimi, Abrahams

Norwich have no fresh injury worries heading into this game and have a fully available squad. Moritz Leitne returned from injury a few weeks ago against from the bench but may not be ready to start yet.

Potential Norwich starting XI: Krul, Pinto, Klose, Zimmerman, Lewis; Tettey, Trybull; Buendia, Cantwell, Hernandez; Pukki

Position Swansea squad Goalkeepers Nordfeldt, Mulder, Zabret Defenders Naughton, Olsson, Hoorn, John, Carter-Vickers, Roberts, Harries, Rodon, Reid, Lewis Midfielders Fer, Dyer, Routledge, Celina, Fulton, Grimes, Dhanda Forwards McBurnie, Narsingh, McKay, Asoro, James

Swansea also have a squad fully available to them for this fixture.

Potential Swansea starting XI: Nordfeldt; Naughton, Hoorn, Carter-Vickers, Roberts; Byers, Grimes, Dyer, James, Routledge, McBurnie

& Match Odds

Norwich are favourites for this fixture at odds of 13/20 with bet365. Swansea are outsiders at 9/2 whilst the draw can be backed at 16/5

Click here to see more offers for the game, including goalscoring markets, correct score predictions and more .

Match Preview

Norwich hold all the aces when it comes to the Championship promotion race but, with Sheffield United and Leeds on their tail, they need to keep on churning out results.

Swansea represent a tough test for Norwich and, although the Swans sit 14th in the Championship, they are a recently relegated side packed full of talent.

Ollie McBurnie is likely to be the biggest threat to the Canaries as the striker has netted 16 times in the league already this season.

Daniel Farke understands the threats that Swansea pose and isn't taking this one for granted despite the difference in league position between the two sides.

"They have top Championship quality,” he said in his press conference.

“I am always full of respect for (Oli) McBurnie. He was brilliant in his last loan spell at Barnsley and we struggled with him. Then (Bersant) Celina and (Dan) James have so much potential. They can play on a level.”

Article continues below

Norwich have the advantage of playing before their promotion rivals this weekend and a win here opens up a five-point cushion between them and Leeds at the top of the Championship table.

The Canaries are within touching distance of the Premier League and this game against Swansea could go a long way towards helping them achieve their top-flight ambitions.