Norwegian outfit Avaldsnes sign Rasheedat Ajibade from FC Robo Queens

The reigning Nigeria Young Player of the Year has secured a move to the Norwegian top-flight side, thus, linking up with Cameroon's Gaelle Enganamouit

Norwegian giants Avaldsnes have secured the services of Rasheedat Ajibade from Nigeria Women Premier League side FC Robo Queens on a two-year deal.

Ajibade was a member of the Nigeria side that won the 2018 Africa Women Cup of Nations in Ghana, having helped the team to a third-place finish at the 2018 WAFU Cup in Cote d'Ivoire.

Having finished ninth in the Toposerien log last season, coach Lena Tyriberget bolstered her squad with the highly rated 19-year-old versatile forward's signing ahead of the 2018-19 season.

"When you look at her age and her merits - been central to the U20 team and the A national team, most recently in the Africa championship that Nigeria and Rasheedat won,” said club’s coach Lena Tyriberget on Wednesday.

"You realize that Rasheedat is a very promising Nigerian national team player. As a player type, she is typically either 8s or 10s on the pitch.

"She is good with ball , is forward-looking in the game and has good drive. She is a player for the future. We look forward to having Rasheedat with us for the next two years."

The new league season starts in March and Ajibade will be focused on settling in her new surroundings.