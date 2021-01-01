Khalid Jamil: NorthEast United can do much better

NorthEast United head coach Khalid Jamil expects his team to come back well after the 3-3 draw against Chennaiyin FC

NorthEast United remain unbeaten under Khalid Jamil as they helped themselves to a 3-3 draw against Chennaiyin FC at the GMC Stadium in Bambolim on Thursday.

After the game, Jamil blamed a lack of concentration for the result but appreciated his boys for putting in the hard work.

"You can say lack of concentration (as a reason for the draw) but we came back and that is a good point," Jamil said. "I don't have any doubt. All the boys worked very hard."

Jamil admitted that the Marina Machans improved in the second half and his team was not up to the mark. He also said that his team missed the creativity of Federico Gallego in the midfield and will try to get him back in the squad for the next game.

"Chennaiyin played better but even we tried. It was our plan to play defensively then go for the counter, then in second-half, we tried for five minutes, we put Idrissa Sylla on. But sometimes this happens," Jamil said.

"We definitely miss Gallego. We will try to play him in the next match. It will be better for us," he added.

Taking about the next game and being tied with FC Goa and Hyderabad FC at 27 points in the race to the playoffs, Jamil said, "We are never thinking about the remaining games. We are thinking about playing against East Bengal which is a good side. So we have to give our best."

"This is a big challenge. We are playing against a good team in the next game. So we must think about the next game. We can do much better."