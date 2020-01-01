Gerard Nus: NorthEast United desrved to win the game against Odisha

NorthEast United head coach Gerard Nus believes his team dropped two points against Odisha...

Odisha FC held to a 2-2 draw in the 2020-21 clash at the GMC Stadium in Bambolim on Tuesday.

Both the teams played out an evenly-matched contest. The Highlanders looked to have an edge at various points in the game and head coach Gerard Nus believes that his team deserved to take all three points.

"I think we deserve the three points. We had a great performance with the ball. We created three chances. We deserved to score more compared to the other games and the thing is this game is so competitive and once you don't pay attention then the teams will punish, no matter who you're playing against.

"We are disappointed with the result. But I cannot say anything about the commitment and work rate of the players," Nus said after the game.

"It's going to be hard. Sometimes you will have fewer chances but you score more goals. This is football. We played eight games but lost one. We will fight till the last game. Last minute. We started the season by beating ," he added.

Federico Gallego had a good game in the midfield as he registered 70 per cent pass accuracy. and 41 touches on the ball. He was, however, substituted in the 53rd minute of the play. Explaining his decision, Nus mentioned that, Gallego was injured and he did not want to risk him further.

"He's a player and he can be substituted and in that case, he was injured and he was coming from an injury. And he was bringing a lot to the game. To be fair the plan was to play him even less. But we gave him (more time) because he was bringing a lot to the pitch. But you want to prevent another injury."

Nus said that the decision to not start Khassa Camara in the midfield was quite straightforward as he got a yellow card in the previous game and he can only field a limited number of foreign players in a match.

"You have to play eleven players. Camara got a yellow card as well but he is also a foreigner."

Meghalaya-based Alison Kharsyntiew was appointed as the assistant coach for NorthEast United earlier this month. He brings with him the experience of managing . Nus said that he has brought in positive energy to the side.

"He just started but we are happy to have him. He has big experience in Indian football. He is bringing positive energy already. So happy to have him."