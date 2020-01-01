NorthEast United FC: All you need to know about Australian defender Dylan Fox

Goal takes a look into the career of The Highlanders' Australian defender Dylan Fox...

Former Wellington Phoenix defender Dylan Fox has joined FC this summer ahead of the upcoming season of the (ISL).

They have made wholesale changes to the squad and have roped in six new foreigners.

Fox, who has experience of playing more than 50 A-League matches should be a good addition to the NorthEast United squad this season.

Let's take a closer look at the career of the vibrant Australian defender.

Jersey Number: 16

Youth Career and Experience in

Fox is a product of New South -based club Sutherland Sharks FC. He was promoted to the senior team in 2013 when they were plying their trade National Premier Leagues (NPL) NSW (regional league).

After spending two seasons in the NPL set-up, Fox joined A-League side Wellington Phoenix on a two-year deal ahead of the 2015-16 season. He made his A-League debut against Brisbane Roar and went on to play four league matches. He remained at the club for three-and-a-half seasons where he played 28 A-League games.

In 2019, for a brief period, Fox had joined South Korean second division side FC Anyang but he did not appear in a single game. He returned to Australia ahead of the 2019-20 season and joined A-League club Central Coast Mariners. The defender made 11 league appearances and had scored a goal against Melbourne Victory which is his first and only goal in A-League.

The 26-year-old defender has played four matches in the FFA Cup in Australia, three for Central Coast Mariners and one for Wellington Phoenix.