North East United's ISL fixtures: Full 2021-22 match schedule

The Highlanders are still to appoint a new manager unless Khalid Jamil is to continue as head coach...

North East United will take on Bengaluru, away at Bambolim, in their first match of the 2021-22 Indian Super League (ISL) season. They end the first phase of the season with another away clash against Jamshedpur at Bambolim.

Following their opener, the northeastern side have there consecutive home fixtures of which will be held at the Fatorda stadium in Goa - against Kerala Blasters, Chennaiyin and FC Goa. They will also face East Bengal, ATK Mohun Bagan and Mumbai City at home.

The other away fixtures include Odisha, Hyderabad at Vasco and Bambolim respectively.

NorthEast United's Indian Super League fixtures 2021-22: