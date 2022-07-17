‘You’re a tremendous Nordic meatshield’ - Watch Haaland, Grealish and the Man City squad meet the Greeter’s Guild

The Norwegian and new team-mate Jack Grealish were left rather puzzled by the well-spoken visitor to the club's training base

Manchester City new boy Erling Haaland received a welcome he is unlikely to forget for a while when reporting for duty at the Premier League club. The Norwegian was dubbed a "tremendous Nordic meatshield" by the Greeters Guild, who was on hand to meet the Premier League champions in a hilarious stunt at their training base.

The Greeters Guild, a character developed by comedian Troy Hawke, is a well-dressed gentleman who goes out of his way to compliment his 'clients' as they enter a business or workplace, and his antics have quickly become a social media sensation.

The City squad took their unorthodox arrival to training in largely fine spirits, with Jack Grealish providing a particular highlight as he ran his hands over his face to confirm whether it was in fact "fabulously symmetrical".

Watch the Greeters Guild welcome City to training

