Borussia Dortmund endured one of their worst defensive performances in European competition in their history as they suffered a 4-2 loss at home to Rangers.

The German side have a mountain to climb in their Europa League knockout round play-off tie against the Glasgow side after losing at home on Thursday.

Their display against Giovanni van Bronckhorst came as a severe disappointment for captain Mats Hummels, who criticised his side for another defensively sloppy display at home.

What has been said?

"If you look at the Leverkusen game [a 4-2 loss for Dortmund], we conceded four goals after unnecessarily losing the ball," Hummels said after Thursday's game.

"That happened with the first, second and fourth goals here.

"I think we know what our problem is. The coach mentions it often enough.

"We’re playing an awful lot of nonsensical football, a lot of illogical football and making our opponents so strong.

"Our football is also too complicated. If we play this way, we’ll sometimes win and sometimes lose but over the piece we won’t have success."

What happened between Dortmund and Rangers?

Dortmund found themselves trailing 2-0 by half-time through goals from James Tavernier and Alfredo Morelos.

John Lundstram made matters worse for the hosts when he put Rangers three goals ahead four minutes after the restart.

4 – Borussia #Dortmund have conceded 4+ goals at home in a UEFA competition for the second time ever, after their 8-4 win over Legia Warsaw in the Champions League in 2016. Defeat. #BVBRFC pic.twitter.com/Gp8fV30rXr — OptaFranz (@OptaFranz) February 17, 2022

Jude Bellingham pulled one back for the home side two minutes later, but an own goal from Dan-Axel Zagadou restored Rangers' lead.

Raphael Guerreiro limited the damage again with eight minutes left to go to give the Bundesliga team a chance in the second-leg.

It is just the second time Dortmund have conceded as many as four goals at home in a European match, having last done so in 2016 against Legia Warsaw, which they won 8-4.

