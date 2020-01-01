'No words needed' - Sarri applauds Buffon after latest Serie A record

The veteran shot-stopper brought up another milestone and his manager believes no words would do him justice

Maurizio Sarri said the only suitable way to hail Gianluigi Buffon is with applause after the veteran goalkeeper set a new Serie A record on Saturday.

Buffon made his 648th appearance in 's top flight as Juve cruised to a 4-1 victory over Torino in the Turin derby, breaking the record previously set by his former Italy team-mate Paolo Maldini.

Juve's victory and 's subsequent defeat to means Sarri's side are now seven points clear at the top of with eight matches remaining.

More teams

But when asked to describe Buffon, who signed a one-year extension with Juve in June, Sarri said the 42-year-old can only be applauded, with his legendary status already assured.

"Everyone can just congratulate with Buffon for what he did during his career," Sarri said in a news conference.

"He's a legend. No words needed, just applause. That's how we welcomed him in the changing room today, no words needed. Look at his numbers, he is a legend."

648 - Gianluigi #Buffon will play today his 648th Serie A game, overtaking Paolo Maldini and becoming the player with the most top italian league official appearances (648). Perpetual. #JuveToro pic.twitter.com/c9Jd1qDjzI — OptaPaolo (@OptaPaolo) July 4, 2020

One player who will be leaving Juve at the end of the season is Miralem Pjanic, the midfielder heading to Barcelona with Artur coming the other way.

Pjanic was taken off shortly after half-time in the derby, but Sarri insisted it was not to do with his performance, but instead related to a booking the playmaker had received towards the end of the first half, with then pulling one back to make it 2-1 in stoppage time.

"Pjanic received the yellow card and he was one I was the most nervous on the pitch because the penalty given to Torino," Sarri added.

Article continues below

"That's why I decided to change him, I didn't want to risk [a sending off]."

, who have now won seven straight Serie A games, are next in action against AC Milan on Tuesday.

Sarri's side have scored an impressive 13 goals across their past four league games and have conceded just twice in the process as they close in on another Serie A title.