No Vinicius Junior, Fabinho or Lucas Moura as Tite names Brazil Copa America squad

Alex Sandro and Filipe Luis do make the cut as Brazil seek their first Copa America triumph since 2007

Vinicius Junior, Fabinho and Lucas Moura are among the big names to miss out on selection by coach Tite for next month's Copa America.

Tite has opted against forward Vinícius, who has yet to earn a senior cap, instead putting his faith in more experienced forwards.

The 18-year-old has enjoyed a breakout season at Real Madrid and his performances earned him a call-up to the senior Brazil squad for games against and the in February. However, he suffered an injury playing for Real and was forced to withdraw.

Fabinho and Moura both miss out despite enjoying fine seasons with their clubs in . Fabinho was part of the side that narrowly missed out on the Premier League title as well as reaching the final, where they will take on Moura's next month.

Former forward Moura was the hero in Tottenham's semi-final second leg against , with his second half hat-trick helping Spurs overturn a three-goal deficit and progress on away goals.

Despite the absence of Fabinho and Moura there is strong Premier League representation with Ederson, Fernandinho and Gabriel Jesus of , Liverpool duo Alisson and Roberto Firmino as well as forward Richarlison all included.

Real Madrid defender Marcelo, who was omitted from the squad earlier this season, has failed to regain his place, with Tite preferring ' Alex Sandro and Atletico's Filipe Luis in the left-back position.

PSG quartet Daniel Alves, Thiago Silva, Marquinhos and Neymar are also in the 23 but there is no place for midfielder Fred or duo David Luiz and Willian.

Hosts Brazil are eight-time winners of the competition but haven't lifted the trophy since the 2007 tournament in .

They take on in their opening game in São Paulo on 14 June, before heading to Salvador to take Venezuela four days later. Their final group game is back at the Arena Corinthians in Sao Paulo against on 22 June.

Brazil squad in full

Goalkeepers: Alisson (Liverpool), Ederson (Man City), Cassio (Corinthians)

Defenders: Daniel Alves (PSG) Fagner (Corinthians), Filipe Luis (Atlético Madrid), Alex Sandro (Juventus), Miranda ( Milan), Thiago Silva (PSG), Marquinhos (PSG), Eder Militao ( /Real Madrid)

Midfielders: Casemiro (Real Madrid), Fernandinho (Man City), Arthur ( ), Allan ( ), Lucas Paqueta (Milan), Philippe Coutinho (Barcelona)

Forwards: Neymar (PSG), Richarlison ( ), David Neres (Ajax), Everton (Grêmio), Roberto Firmino (Liverpool), Gabriel Jesus (Man City)